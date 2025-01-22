What's the story

A legal battle has broken out between Christie's Auction House and banking tycoon Jacqui Safra, over the alleged underpriced sale of his collection.

The collection featured 55 letters written by Albert Einstein to his first wife, Mileva Maric.

Safra alleges these letters were sold for a paltry $432,000, much lower than their estimated worth of $1.3 million to $2 million.