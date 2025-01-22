These HDFC Bank services will be unavailable this week
What's the story
Leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has announced a 16-hour system maintenance period for this week.
The maintenance will start at 10:00pm on January 24 and end at 2:00pm on January 25.
The bank has said that this essential system upgrade will improve its services, and offer a smoother banking experience to its customers going forward.
Service disruption
Several services to be temporarily unavailable
During the maintenance window, many of HDFC Bank's services will remain unavailable in India.
These include Chat Banking on WhatsApp, Toll-Free Banking, SMS Banking, as well as Phone Banking IVR.
However, the bank has assured its customers that its phone banking agent services will remain operational throughout the period.
Information
Merchant payments will be available post-upgrade
Merchant payments will also remain unaffected during the maintenance period, with updates for previous day's transactions becoming available post-upgrade. The bank has advised its customers to plan their banking activities accordingly to avoid any inconvenience during this time.
Continued operations
Some services will remain operational
Despite the temporary disruption, some services will continue to function during the maintenance window.
Customers can withdraw cash from ATMs using their HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, but with a limited amount. They can also use these cards for in-store and online transactions within limited amounts.
Card management activities like hotlisting cards and resetting PINs will also remain available during this period.