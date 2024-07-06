In brief Simplifying... In brief Delhivery, an Indian logistics company, has received approval to launch drone services through its new subsidiary, Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited.

The company plans to offer drone-as-a-service for shipping and remote sensing, and will also produce and sell unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) globally.

This move follows Delhivery's acquisition of drone manufacturer Transition Robotics Inc. in 2021, marking its strategic expansion into the drone technology sector.

Delhivery was harboring drone ambitions since 2021

Delhivery gets MCA approval for launching drone services in India

By Akash Pandey 04:44 pm Jul 06, 2024

What's the story Indian logistics company, Delhivery, has secured approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to establish its drone subsidiary. The newly formed entity, christened 'Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited,' will delve into the freight air transportation services sector. The MCA gave its nod for the incorporation on July 3, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing.

Drone subsidiary to offer comprehensive services

Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited, the new subsidiary, will offer drone-as-a-service for shipment movement as well as remote sensing. It also plans to engage in the production and global sales of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This move into the drone technology sector is aimed at capitalizing on the rising demand for UAVs in logistics and other industries. The new unit will also provide drone pilot training, besides engaging in "drone manufacturing, producing and selling UAVs globally," according to Delhivery.

Delhivery's journey into the drone segment

Delhivery first revealed its intention to enter the drone segment during an earnings call in February 2023, according to Inc42. In 2021, it had acquired Transition Robotics Inc., a company specializing in the prototyping, designing, testing, as well as manufacturing of small drones and software solutions. This acquisition marked a significant step toward Delhivery's expansion into drone technology.