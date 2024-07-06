Delhivery gets MCA approval for launching drone services in India
Indian logistics company, Delhivery, has secured approval from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to establish its drone subsidiary. The newly formed entity, christened 'Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited,' will delve into the freight air transportation services sector. The MCA gave its nod for the incorporation on July 3, as disclosed in the company's regulatory filing.
Drone subsidiary to offer comprehensive services
Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited, the new subsidiary, will offer drone-as-a-service for shipment movement as well as remote sensing. It also plans to engage in the production and global sales of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). This move into the drone technology sector is aimed at capitalizing on the rising demand for UAVs in logistics and other industries. The new unit will also provide drone pilot training, besides engaging in "drone manufacturing, producing and selling UAVs globally," according to Delhivery.
Delhivery's journey into the drone segment
Delhivery first revealed its intention to enter the drone segment during an earnings call in February 2023, according to Inc42. In 2021, it had acquired Transition Robotics Inc., a company specializing in the prototyping, designing, testing, as well as manufacturing of small drones and software solutions. This acquisition marked a significant step toward Delhivery's expansion into drone technology.