It gets up to 64GB of RAM

Microsoft launches Surface Pro all-purpose AI PC with Copilot key

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:41 pm May 20, 202411:41 pm

What's the story Microsoft has unveiled its latest offering, the new Surface Pro, a tablet/laptop hybrid device. This innovative product is part of a fresh generation of devices that Microsoft refers to as Copilot Plus PCs. Brett Ostrum, Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Surface, stated at the launch event that this new model represents a complete reboot of the lineup, and is incomparable to previous generations.

Tech specs

Surface Pro's enhanced features and specifications

The new Surface Pro boasts a 13-inch screen, up to 64GB of RAM, and an improved keyboard attachment. It also flaunts the newly ubiquitous Copilot key and offers a 5G-capable option. The gadget is equipped with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), essential for many of Microsoft's on-device AI features. According to Microsoft, this latest model is up to 90% faster than its predecessor.

User experience

Additional features and user accessibility

The new Surface Pro offers an optional OLED screen, Wi-Fi 7 support, and what Microsoft describes as "the best Surface camera ever." It gets a new keyboard attachment called the Surface Pro Flex, available in four shades, including a fresh shade of blue. The Flex keyboard can be used both attached and detached from the device. To enhance user accessibility, Microsoft has brought an option with bold keys and a 14% larger touchpad.

Future tech

Microsoft's vision for AI-ready PCs

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated at the launch event that they are building computers that "not only understand us but anticipate what we want." He emphasized that superior devices can address issues with latency and privacy while enhancing the power of AI systems. Nadella referred to Copilot Plus PCs as "the fastest, most AI-ready PCs ever built," indicating Microsoft's commitment to advancing technology and user experience.