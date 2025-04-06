What's the story

In a stunning exhibition of batting, Tom Banton broke Somerset's First-Class record, scoring an unbeaten 344 runs against Worcestershire in the County Championship Division One.

The 344* runs included a stunning array of shots - he faced 381 balls and hit as many as 53 fours and one six.

The match is being played at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.

At end of Day 2 Somerset were 637/6 after having earlier bowled Worcestershire for 154 in just 45.3 overs.