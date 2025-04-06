County Championship Division One: Records made by triple-centurion Tom Banton
What's the story
In a stunning exhibition of batting, Tom Banton broke Somerset's First-Class record, scoring an unbeaten 344 runs against Worcestershire in the County Championship Division One.
The 344* runs included a stunning array of shots - he faced 381 balls and hit as many as 53 fours and one six.
The match is being played at Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton.
At end of Day 2 Somerset were 637/6 after having earlier bowled Worcestershire for 154 in just 45.3 overs.
Historic feat
2nd Somerset player with a triple-century in Division One
At 26, Banton is now the eighth Somerset player to score a triple-century in First-Class cricket.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has also become just the 2nd Somerset batter to smash a triple-century in County Championship Division One.
James Charles Hildreth is the only other Somerset player with a triple-century.
He smashed 303* in 2009 vs Warwickshire.
Do you know?
Banton breaks this record of Justin Langer
The 26-year-old Banton has now smashed the highest First-Class score in Somerset's history. He went past the 342-run knock made by Justin Langer against Surrey in a County Championship Division 2 match at Guildford in 2006.
Partnership
Somerset's highest partnership record in County Championship Division 1
Banton and wicketkeeper batter James Rew (152) added 371 runs for the 5th wicket.
This is now Somerset's highest partnership record for any wicket in County Championship Division 1.
They broke the record of Craigg Kieswetter and Hildreth, who added 318* runs versus Warwickshire in 2009.
Meanwhile, this 371-run stand is also the 2nd-highest for the 5th wicket in County Championship Division 1 history.
Durham's David Bedingham and Colin Ackermann hold the record for highest 5th-wicket stand (425 runs).
Information
Maiden triple-century for Banton in FC cricket
Playing his 33rd FC match for Somerset, Banton has raced to 2,155 runs at 43.97. This was his 4th ton (50s: 12). Overall, in his 43rd FC match, Banton has scored 2,433 runs.