Summarize Simplifying... In short The FBI raided the home of Polymarket's CEO following the platform's prediction of Trump's election victory, a move Polymarket claims was politically motivated.

The Department of Justice is investigating allegations of illegal betting on the platform by US-based users, which Polymarket denies.

The incident has sparked reactions from tech leaders, while Polymarket's connections to Trump and recent scrutiny over a mysterious French trader's large bets on Trump's victory have also come under the spotlight.

FBI raids Polymarket CEO's home after platform predicted Trump's victory

By Akash Pandey 02:43 pm Nov 14, 202402:43 pm

What's the story The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raided the home of Shayne Coplan, the CEO of predictive betting platform Polymarket. The law enforcement agency seized Coplan's phone and other electronic devices in the course of the operation. However, Coplan was not taken into custody. The incident was first reported by The New York Post and later confirmed by Polymarket.

Allegations

Polymarket alleges political retaliation behind FBI raid

Polymarket has indicated that the FBI's move was politically motivated, as most of the platform's users were betting on Donald Trump's win in the election. Unlike most mainstream polls, Polymarket's odds strongly favored Trump with a 58% chance of winning, which later soared to 95% a night before the presidential election. Coplan was disappointed over the FBI raid, suggesting it was a desperate move by those in power against firms they see as politically aligned with their opponents.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Coplan's post

Investigation

DOJ investigates Polymarket over alleged illegal betting

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is now looking into allegations that Polymarket permitted US-based users to bet on its platform. This is illegal in the US, although some users have allegedly circumvented this restriction via virtual private networks (VPNs). After paying a $1.4 million fine to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission in 2022 for non-compliance, Polymarket announced plans to resume US operations just a week ago.

Industry response

Tech leaders react to FBI's raid

The FBI's raid has drawn reactions from high-profile personalities in the tech sector. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong slammed the law enforcement action on X, saying that it would eventually bolster Polymarket. The world's richest man and president-elect's advisor Elon Musk also condemned the incident. "This seems messed up," Musk wrote in response to the news.

Connections

Polymarket's ties to Trump and recent scrutiny

Notably, Polymarket has faced criticism after a mysterious French trader placed large bets on Trump's election victory, which was followed by a spike in his chances on the exchanges. The platform has also been heavily funded by Peter Thiel, a prominent Trump supporter. Further, Coplan has been spotted with Donald Trump Jr. and claimed to have received calls from the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago resort during vote counting.