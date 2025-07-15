Next Article
Stunt community grieves SM Raju's death on 'Vettuvam' set
Stuntman S M Raju, 52, sadly passed away while filming a car stunt for Pa Ranjith's upcoming movie Vettuvam in Nagapattinam.
He collapsed during the action scene and was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.
The incident is a tough reminder of how risky stunt work can be, even with safety measures in place.
Need to prioritize safety on sets: Sham Kaushal
Raju's sudden death has deeply affected the film community. Colleagues like Sham Kaushal highlighted just how dangerous stunts—especially those involving cars—can get, while Aejaz Gulab praised Raju's skill and dedication.
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and others shared heartfelt tributes online, underscoring why stronger safety protocols are needed to protect stunt artists on set.