Stunt community grieves SM Raju's death on 'Vettuvam' set Entertainment Jul 15, 2025

Stuntman S M Raju, 52, sadly passed away while filming a car stunt for Pa Ranjith's upcoming movie Vettuvam in Nagapattinam.

He collapsed during the action scene and was rushed to the hospital but didn't make it.

The incident is a tough reminder of how risky stunt work can be, even with safety measures in place.