Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie salary revealed
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj just shared that he's getting paid a massive ₹250 crore for his next film, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth. He credits this jump to the huge box office success of Leo, which pulled in ₹600 crore.
Coolie is set for a worldwide release on August 14, 2025, and comes with a hefty ₹350 crore budget.
'What matters is how much fans enjoy the film'
Coolie also features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Aamir Khan.
Even with its high budget, Kanagaraj says what really matters is how much fans enjoy the film—not just ticket sales: "Only the producer, hero and director should be worried about box office numbers."
The movie's music is by Anirudh Ravichander, with Girish Gangadharan on cinematography and Philomin Raj as editor.