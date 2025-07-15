'Metro... In Dino' outperforms Love Aaj Kal in box office

How has 'Metro In Dino' fared so far?

Metro In Dino started off modestly with ₹3.5cr but quickly picked up steam over its first weekend, hitting ₹7.25cr by Sunday.

After a slight Monday dip, it bounced back midweek to close its first week at ₹26.85cr.

The second week stayed steady too—especially Saturday's ₹4.65cr haul—which shows audiences are still turning up for this one!