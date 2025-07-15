Next Article
'Metro... In Dino' outperforms Love Aaj Kal in box office
Sara Ali Khan's Metro In Dino is having a strong run, collecting ₹39.65cr in just 11 days and officially overtaking her earlier film Love Aaj Kal.
Thanks to a big weekend boost and solid word-of-mouth, it's now her fourth highest-grossing movie—though it still trails behind Simmba, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and Kedarnath.
How has 'Metro In Dino' fared so far?
Metro In Dino started off modestly with ₹3.5cr but quickly picked up steam over its first weekend, hitting ₹7.25cr by Sunday.
After a slight Monday dip, it bounced back midweek to close its first week at ₹26.85cr.
The second week stayed steady too—especially Saturday's ₹4.65cr haul—which shows audiences are still turning up for this one!