Saiyaara director Mohit Suri rejects traditional audition process
Jul 15, 2025

Filmmaker Mohit Suri thinks the usual audition process just doesn't cut it.

He shared, "I don't think auditions are fair, because you don't have the cameraman, costume, director or your co-actor telling you what they really want for the scene."

For him, actors often end up guessing instead of truly connecting with their characters.