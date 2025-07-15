Saiyaara director Mohit Suri rejects traditional audition process
Filmmaker Mohit Suri thinks the usual audition process just doesn't cut it.
He shared, "I don't think auditions are fair, because you don't have the cameraman, costume, director or your co-actor telling you what they really want for the scene."
For him, actors often end up guessing instead of truly connecting with their characters.
How he cast Ahaan Panday in 'Saiyaara'
Suri's latest film Saiyaara shows his different approach—he wasn't sold on newcomer Ahaan Panday after seeing standard audition tapes.
But after hanging out and getting to know Panday off-camera (thanks to a suggestion from producer Aditya Chopra), Suri saw real potential and cast him based on those personal vibes.
His past choices
He's done this before—choosing stars like Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor for Aashiqui 2, and Kunal Kemmu for Kalyug—not through formal auditions but by trusting his gut during real conversations.
For Suri, it's all about authenticity over scripted performances.