Travis Scott announces 2nd show in Mumbai
Travis Scott just added Mumbai to his Circus Maximus World Tour, with a concert set for November 19, 2025, at Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
If you're hoping to catch him live, tickets drop on July 19 at noon through BookMyShow and TravisScott.com—just a heads-up, the virtual queue opens an hour earlier.
Scott will also perform in New Delhi
Mumbai isn't the only Indian city on Scott's list—he'll make his India debut in New Delhi on October 18 before heading here.
The Circus Maximus tour is already smashing records as the highest-grossing rap tour ever and is hitting major cities worldwide.
Expect all the energy from hits like "Goosebumps" and "Highest in the Room."