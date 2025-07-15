K-Pop star Jackson Wang denies dating rumors with Disha Patani
Jackson Wang has set the record straight—he and Bollywood star Disha Patani are just friends.
On The Kapil Sharma Show, he said warmly, "We are only friends," and doubled down on his single status in a recent podcast.
Wang also shared that right now, he's focusing on his career.
How it all started
Wang and Patani first connected at Lollapalooza India 2023, where she gave him a Mumbai tour—sparking plenty of online buzz.
Both have always insisted their bond is purely platonic.
In recent times, Wang even teamed up with Diljit Dosanjh for the track BUCK, showing he's building more creative connections in India.
What he said on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
On Kapil Sharma's show, Wang joked about clubbing in India without being recognized and kept things playful about his time here—making it clear he enjoys the friendship but isn't looking for romance right now.