Mohammad Nawaz becomes third Pakistan player with T20I hat-trick: Stats

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz scripted history with an incredible hat-trick against Afghanistan in the UAE T20I Tri-Series final. Nawaz took four wickets within his first 10 deliveries as the Afghans attempted to chase 142 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Notably, the spinner has become the third Pakistan player to take a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He took a fifer as Pakistan won by 75 runs.

Spell How Nawaz completed his hat-trick Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sediqullah Atal and Ibrahim Zadran took Afghanistan toward 30 in the Powerplay. To exploit the turning track, Pakistan introduced Nawaz in the sixth over. And he responded instantly by dismissing Darwish Rasooli (0) and Azmatullah Omarzai (0) on the over's last two balls. Nawaz removed Ibrahim Zadran (9) on the first ball of his next over, thereby completing his hat-trick.

Information Nawaz joins these names As per ESPNcricinfo, Nawaz became the third Pakistan player to complete a hat-trick in T20I cricket. He joined the likes of Faheem Ashraf (vs Sri Lanka, 2017) and Mohammad Hasnain (vs Sri Lanka, 2019).

Wickets Nawaz shines with fifer After dismissing Zadran, Nawaz got rid of Karim Janat (0) in the same over. As mentioned, the Pakistan spinner claimed his first four wickets within 10 balls. Nawaz finally dismissed Rashid Khan, the top-scorer for Afghanistan, to complete his five-wicket haul. The Pakistan spinner, who also bowled a wicket maiden, returned figures worth 4-1-19-5. His all-round exploits helped Pakistan win the trophy.