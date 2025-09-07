3rd ODI: Archer, Rashid help England floor SA in Southampton 

England hammered South Africa in the 3rd and final ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The Harry Brook-led side scored a mammoth 414/5 before bowling SA out for 72/9. SA skipper Temba Bavuma didn't bat due to injury. While Joe Root and Jacob Bethell slammed tons for England, Jofra Archer 's opening spell rumpled SA. Adil Rashid later chipped in with three wickets.

Top order Archer's pace breaks SA top order SA, who eventually won the series 2-1, perished in just 20.5 overs. They faced the wrath of Archer, who removed Aiden Markram (0) on the innings's second ball. In the second over, Brydon Carse dismissed Wiaan Mulder (0) to get SA on top. SA were down to 7/4 with the departure of Ryan Rickelton (1) and Matthew Breetzke (4), both falling to Archer.

Rashid Adil Rashid gets on the act Archer, who continued with his opening spell, picked his fourth wicket in the form of Tristan Stubbs. Carse got rid of Dewald Brevis thereafter. It was a matter of time before the Proteas were bowled out. England introduced spinner Rashid into the attack, who picked the final three wickets. Archer (9-3-18-4), Rashid (3.5-0-13-3), and Carse (6-1-33-2) had brilliant returns as SA perished for 72.

Archer Archer gets past 60 ODI wickets Archer was adjudged the Player of the Match for consistently stunning the Proteas batters with his raw pace. In 34 ODIs, the 30-year-old has raced to 62 wickets at an average of 24.33. His economy rate in the format reads 5.10. In Southampton, Archer recorded his second four-wicket haul in ODI cricket. He also has a fifer to his name.