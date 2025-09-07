England hammer South Africa, record biggest-ever ODI win: Stats

After losing the first two ODIs, England hammered South Africa in the final game at The Rose Bowl. The Harry Brook -led side scored a mammoth 414/5 before bowling SA out for 72/9. SA skipper Temba Bavuma didn't bat due to injury. Notably, England recorded the largest margin of victory in ODI history. While Joe Root and Jacob Bethell slammed tons, Jofra Archer rumpled SA.

Start Top order sets up England's total Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field. While Corbin Bosch gave the Proteas their first breakthrough in the form of Duckett (31), Smith took England past 100 with Root. Root focused on strike-rotation while Smith dealt in boundaries. In the 17th over, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Smith for a 48-ball 62 (9 fours and 1 six).

Smith 50 Second 50 of the series Smith scored his second half-century of the three-match series, with his first coming in the opener. The English opener, who scored a duck in the 2nd ODI, has raced to 374 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 24.93. His tally includes a strike rate of 115.07. In Southampton, Smith got his third half-century in ODI cricket.

Partnership Root, Bethell add 182-run stand After Smith's dismissal, the ruthless Root-Bethell stand tore SA apart. Bethell joined Root in the 17th over. The duo batted out the remaining second powerplay, taking England toward 300. They added a 182-run stand, with Bethell completing a rapid century. Just before the 300-run mark, Maharaj dismissed Bethell stumped. The English all-rounder departed for 110 off 82 balls (13 fours and 3 sixes).

Century England's third-youngest centurion in ODIs Notably, Bethell registered his maiden century in professional cricket. The English all-rounder also has four ODI half-centuries. At 21 years and 319 days, Bethell became the third-youngest player with an ODI ton for England, as per Cricbuzz. He is only behind David Gover (21y 55d vs Pakistan, The Oval, 1978 and 21y 309d vs Australia, Melbourne, 1979).

Innings Root, Buttler power England past 400 While Bethell fell to Maharaj, Root reached his ton off 95 balls. Skipper Brook had an early end with an untimely run-out. Root, who scored a 96-ball 100, propelled England past 370 along with Buttler. The latter flattened the Proteas bowling attack and took England past 400. Buttler (62 off 32 balls) and Will Jacks (19 off 8 balls) returned unbeaten.

Milestones Special feats for Root Root raced to his 19th century in ODI cricket, the most for England by a distance. No other England batter even has 15 ODI tons. According to ESPNcricinfo, Root now has 10 centuries in home ODIs, the most for England. Former batter Marcus Trescothick trails Root with eight such tons. Overall, Root is the 12th player with 10-plus ODI centuries at home.

Buttler Buttler gets past 2,500 ODI runs A fiery knock from Buttler powered the hosts from 302/4 to 414/5 in 50 overs. His hand, studded with 8 fours and a six, included a 69-run stand with Root. In 193 matches, he has reached 5,412 runs at an average of 39.50. His tally includes 11 tons and 29 half-centuries. During his knock, Buttler also propelled past 2,500 ODI runs at home.

Information Third-highest ODI total in England As per ESPNcricinfo, England registered the third-highest ODI total in the nation. They now have the joint second-most 400-plus totals in ODIs (7), with India. England and India are behind South Africa (8).

Information England enter record books As mentioned, England registered the biggest-ever win in ODI history (by runs). They went past India, who beat Sri Lanka by 317 runs in the 2023 Thiruvananthapuram ODI. Only two other sides have won an ODI by 300-plus runs.

Start SA top order tumbles SA, who eventually won the series 2-1, perished in just 20.5 overs. They faced the wrath of Archer, who removed Aiden Markram (0) on the innings's second ball. In the second over, Brydon Carse dismissed Wiaan Mulder (0) to get SA on top. SA were down to 7/4 with the departure of Ryan Rickelton (1) and Matthew Breetzke (4), both falling to Archer.