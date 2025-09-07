Joe Root slams his 10th ODI century at home: Stats

England batter Joe Root has raced to his 19th century in ODI cricket. Root unlocked the achievement in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Root added a 182-run stand with centurion Jacob Bethell after openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith set a solid platform. Notably, Root entered an elite club with his 10th ODI ton at home.

Knock A typical Joe Root knock Smith and Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field first. The former later took England past 100 along with Root. With the hosts down to 117/2, Root found support from Bethell. The duo batted out the entire second powerplay, taking England toward 300. While Bethell fell to Keshav Maharaj, Root reached his ton off 95 balls.

Stats Special feats for Root Root raced to his 19th century in ODI cricket, the most for England by a distance. No other England batter even has 15 ODI tons. According to ESPNcricinfo, Root now has 10 centuries in home ODIs, the most for England. Former batter Marcus Trescothick trails Root with eight such tons. Overall, Root is the 12th player with 10-plus ODI centuries at home.