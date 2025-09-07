Jacob Bethell slams his maiden professional ton at 21: Stats
What's the story
England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has raced to his maiden century in ODI cricket. The 21-year-old reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Bethell added a 150-plus stand with Joe Root after openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith set a solid platform. Notably, Bethell registered his maiden century in professional cricket.
Knock
Bethell's ton bolsters England
Smith and Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field first. They added 59 runs. The former later took England past 100 along with Root. With the hosts down to 117/2, Root found support from Bethell. The duo batted out the entire second powerplay, taking England toward 300. While Root worked on strike-rotation, Bethell reached his ton off 76 balls.
Information
Bethell departs for 82-ball 110
Just before England touched the 300-run mark, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Bethell stumped. The English all-rounder departed for 110 off 82 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes. England were 299/3 by then, in 40.2 overs.
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
As mentioned, Bethell registered his maiden century across First-Class, List A, and T20 cricket. The English all-rounder also has four ODI half-centuries to his name. In 15 ODIs, Bethell raced to 486 runs at an average of 40.50. His tally includes a strike rate of over 100 (101.88). Two of Bethell's five 50-plus scores in ODIs have come against the Proteas.