Jacob Bethell slams his maiden professional ton at 21: Stats

England all-rounder Jacob Bethell has raced to his maiden century in ODI cricket. The 21-year-old reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Bethell added a 150-plus stand with Joe Root after openers Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith set a solid platform. Notably, Bethell registered his maiden century in professional cricket.

Knock Bethell's ton bolsters England Smith and Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field first. They added 59 runs. The former later took England past 100 along with Root. With the hosts down to 117/2, Root found support from Bethell. The duo batted out the entire second powerplay, taking England toward 300. While Root worked on strike-rotation, Bethell reached his ton off 76 balls.

Information Bethell departs for 82-ball 110 Just before England touched the 300-run mark, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Bethell stumped. The English all-rounder departed for 110 off 82 balls, a knock laced with 13 fours and 3 sixes. England were 299/3 by then, in 40.2 overs.