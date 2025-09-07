Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani hammers his fourth T20I half-century: Stats

Knock

Marumani safeguards top order

Marumani added 26 runs with opener Brian Bennett after SL elected to field. However, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Bennett inside the Powerplay. Marumani then took Zimbabwe past 60 along with Williams. While the former held his end, Sikandar Raza chipped in with some boundaries. Both Raza and Marumani fell to Hemantha in less than two overs thereafter. Marumani's knock had 6 fours and a six.