Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani hammers his fourth T20I half-century: Stats
What's the story
Zimbabwe's Tadiwanashe Marumani played a defiant knock against Sri Lanka in the 3rd and final T20I at Harare Sports Club. Marumani hammered a 44-ball 51, adding crucial stands with Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza. Although his strike rate was questionable, the Zimbabwe opener kept the Lankan bowlers at bay. He was dismissed stumped by Dushan Hemantha. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Marumani safeguards top order
Marumani added 26 runs with opener Brian Bennett after SL elected to field. However, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Bennett inside the Powerplay. Marumani then took Zimbabwe past 60 along with Williams. While the former held his end, Sikandar Raza chipped in with some boundaries. Both Raza and Marumani fell to Hemantha in less than two overs thereafter. Marumani's knock had 6 fours and a six.
Stats
A look at his T20I stats
Marumani, who made his T20I debut in 2021, got to his fourth T20I half-century. In 48 T20Is, he has raced to 797 runs at an average of 17.32. His strike rate in the format reads 125.90. The Zimbabwe opener recorded his maiden half-century against Sri Lanka in T20I cricket. Overall, he is closing in on 1,900 runs in T20 cricket.