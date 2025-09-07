Duleep Trophy: Yashasvi Jaiswal hammers fifty in semi-final 

Yashasvi Jaiswal , the star Indian cricketer who was snubbed for the Asia Cup 2025, made a strong statement with his performance in the Duleep Trophy semi-final clash in Bengaluru. The dashing opener scored an impressive 64 off just 70 balls for West Zone against Central Zone on Sunday. Despite his valiant effort, Central Zone managed to secure their place in the final by taking a first-innings lead. The game ended in a draw. Here we decode Jaiswal's knock.

Match details A fine hand from Jaiswal Jaiswal's knock came in the third innings of the game. The result was all but decided when Central Zone was bowled out for 600 runs while batting second. West Zone had posted 438/10 while batting first. Jaiswal displayed his usual aggressive batting style, scoring a half-century at a strike rate of 90-plus. However, his aggression also led to his downfall as he was dismissed after an ugly swipe off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey.

Information Jaiswal was his team's highest run-getter The opener, who was out for four on Day 1, was WZONE's only half-centurion in the final innings. No other batter could touch the 45-run mark as WZONE finished with 216/8.