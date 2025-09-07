Duleep Trophy semi-final: Saransh Jain powers CZONE with all-round brilliance 

Central Zone have stormed into the final of the 2025 Duleep Trophy after advancing past West Zone based on a first-innings lead in the semifinal clash at Bengaluru. The match concluded on Day 4 with Central Zone posting a mammoth first-innings score of 600/10, surpassing West Zone's first innings total of 438/10. Off-spin bowling all-rounder Saransh Jain powered CZONE with his all-round heroics. Here we decode his performance.

Spell Three-fer follwed by half-century Ruturaj Gaikwad's 184, Shardul Thakur's 64, and Tanush Kotian's 76 powered WZONE in the first innings. It was Saransh, who trapped Gaikwad. Shams Mulani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja were his other victims as he finished with 3/121 from 28 overs. CZONE were well placed at 456/6 when Saransh arrived to bat on Day 3. He returned unbeaten on 63 off 108 balls as CZONE (600/10) earned a massive lead.

Information Fifer in 3rd innings Saransh enhanced his match figures with a sensational third-innings spell. The spinner ran through the batting order to finish with 5/84 from 22.3 overs. His brilliance meant WZONE finished at 216/8.