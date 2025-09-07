England's Jamie Smith reaches his third ODI half-century: Key stats
What's the story
Openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The duo added 59 runs before Duckett departed. However, Smith continued with his brisk knock, taking England past 100. Smith later added 58 runs with Joe Root for the second wicket. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Smith makes his mark
Smith and Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field first. While Corbin Bosch gave the Proteas their first breakthrough in the form of Duckett, the latter's opening partner joined forces with Root. Root focused more on strike-rotation while Smith dealt in boundaries. In the 17th over, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Smith for a 48-ball 62 (9 fours and 1 six).
Stats
Second 50 of the series
Smith scored his second half-century of the three-match series, with his first coming in the opener. The English opener, who scored a duck in the 2nd ODI, has raced to 374 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 24.93. His tally includes a strike rate of 115.07. In Southampton, Smith got his third half-century in ODI cricket.