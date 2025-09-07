LOADING...
Home / News / Sports News / England's Jamie Smith reaches his third ODI half-century: Key stats
Summarize
England's Jamie Smith reaches his third ODI half-century: Key stats
Jamie Smith added 59 runs with Ben Duckett

England's Jamie Smith reaches his third ODI half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall
Sep 07, 2025
05:47 pm
What's the story

Openers Jamie Smith and Ben Duckett gave England a solid start in the 3rd and final ODI against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The duo added 59 runs before Duckett departed. However, Smith continued with his brisk knock, taking England past 100. Smith later added 58 runs with Joe Root for the second wicket. Here are the key stats.

Knock

Smith makes his mark

Smith and Duckett got England off to a flier after SA elected to field first. While Corbin Bosch gave the Proteas their first breakthrough in the form of Duckett, the latter's opening partner joined forces with Root. Root focused more on strike-rotation while Smith dealt in boundaries. In the 17th over, Keshav Maharaj dismissed Smith for a 48-ball 62 (9 fours and 1 six).

Stats

Second 50 of the series

Smith scored his second half-century of the three-match series, with his first coming in the opener. The English opener, who scored a duck in the 2nd ODI, has raced to 374 runs from 16 ODIs at an average of 24.93. His tally includes a strike rate of 115.07. In Southampton, Smith got his third half-century in ODI cricket.