Decoding NZONE's Nishant Sindhu's all-round heroics in Duleep Trophy semi-final

In an intense battle, South Zone (SZONE) secured a place in the final of the 2025 Duleep Trophy by surpassing North Zone (NZONE) based on the first innings lead. SZone posted a massive total of 536/10 in their first innings, led by N Jagadeesan's stellar performance. In reply, NZone posted 361/10 in response. Though NZONE came second in the contest, all-rounder Nishant Sindhu displayed his all-round brilliance. Let's decode his performance.

Spell Sindhu completes his fifer on Day 2 Most of the NZONE bowlers had a hard time in the first two days. However, Sindhu claimed some vital wickets. On Day 1, the left-arm spinner removed opener Tanmay Agarwal (43). In the 68th over, he dismissed Mohit Kale (15) to reduce SZONE at 259/3. The remaining of his three wickets came on Day 2. He dismissed half-centurion Ricky Bhui (54) before claiming the wickets of tailenders Gurjapneet Singh and V Koushik. Sindhu finished with 5/125, having bowled 47.2 overs.

Knock A fine 82 with the blade Responding to SZONE's score, NZONE were off to a shaky start and were reduced to 101/3. Then arrived Sindhu, who brilliantly assisted centurion Shubham Khajuria (128). The duo added 171 runs before Sindhu fell to Gurjapneet Singh. The southpaw made 82 off 149 balls, having smoked nine fours and a six. Meanwhile, he bowled five wicket-less overs in the third and final innings of the game.