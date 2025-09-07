Duleep Trophy: CZone pip WZone to enter final clash 

Central Zone have secured a spot in the final of the 2025 Duleep Trophy . The team went past West Zone on the basis of the first-innings lead in the semi-final match at Bengaluru. CZONE posted a massive 600/10 in response to West Zone's first innings score of 438/10. The game ended on Day 4. Here are the key stats.

Summary How did the game pan out? Ruturaj Gaikwad's 184 headlined Day 1 of the game as WZONE posted 438/10 batting first. In response, CZONE were powered by as many as six fifties to end at 600/10. Shubham Sharma (96) and Upendra Yadav (87) were the top scorers. Dharmendrasinh Jadeja dismissed four batters. The game concluded with WZONE's second innings scorecard reading 216/8. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a fifty.

Gaikwad Eighth First-Class ton for Gaikwad Gaikwad made a 206-ball 184 in the first innings (25 fours and 1 six). The star batter completed his eighth century in First-Class cricket. He also has 14 half-centuries to his name. In 39 red-ball encounters, the Indian batter has raced to 2,832 runs at an average of over 41. Notably, Gaikwad is yet to make his Test debut.

Thakur 17th fifty in FC cricket for Thakur WZONE skipper Shardul Thakur smashed seven fours and a six during his 98-ball 64 in the first innings. The all-rounder has raced to 2,688 runs in First-Class cricket at an average close to 21, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his 17th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 2). He also boasts 302 wickets in the format, having gone wicket-less in the game.

Kotian Fifty for Kotian as well WZONE's first innings also saw Tanush Kotian score his 17th half-century in the format. He made 76 off 166 balls before scoring a 72-ball 40* on Day 4. The all-rounder, who went past 2,00 FC runs, averages over 43-plus. Kotian also owns two FC hundreds. Though the spinner has also tallied 114 FC wickets.

Malewar Another fine knock from Malewar Central Zone opener Danish Malewar made 76 off 136 balls with the help of 12 fours and a maximum. Notably, the young opener scripted a memorable double-hundred in the quarter-final clash against East Zone. Playing his 11th First-Class game, Malewar has raced to 1,077 runs at an average of 58-plus. His tally includes three centuries and seven half-centuries.

Shubham Yet another 90-plus score from Shubham CZONE's Shubham Sharma's 96 came off 241 balls as he slammed 11 fours. Notably, he smashed 122 in the third innings of the quarter-final clash against North East Zone. The Madhya Pradesh batter overall recorded his 24th First-Class fifty (100s: 12). As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 68th FC match, Shubham has raced to 4,397 runs at an average of 43-plus.

Patidar Third consecutive score of 50-plus for Patidar Rajat Patidar's 77 saw him consume 84 balls. He smashed 14 fours during his stay. As mentioned above, Patidar has raced past 5,000 First-Class runs (now 5,006) from 70 matches at an average of 43-plus. He now owns 14 tons and 26 half-centuries. This was his third successive 50-plus score as he made 125 and 66 in the quarter-final clash.

Dubey 75 for Harsh Dubey CZONE all-rounder Harsh Dubey scored a fine 75 off 93 balls, having smashed 13 fours. This was his eighth FC fifty, which has taken his tally to 820 runs from 21 games at an average of 24-plus. Having scalped 3/118 in the first innings, the pacer was also the pick of the CZONE bowlers.

Information Upendra made 87 runs Like Shubham, Upendra also missed out on a hundred, having smoked 87 off 181 balls (8 fours, 2 sixes). This knock took him past 2,500 runs (now 2,571) at an average of 41-plus. This was his 13th fifty as he also owns seven tons.

Information Fifty for Saransh as well Saransh Jain was CZONE's only other half-centurion, having made an unbeaten 63 off 108 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes). The all-rounder now owns 1,518 runs at an average of 25-plus. This was his ninth fifty (100: 1).