Rohit, Kohli likely to play for India A: Report

Cricket fans are in for a treat as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to likely make their return to competitive cricket this month. The duo is expected to feature in the 50-over format after a gap of over seven months. They are likely to play for India A in the List A series against Australia A at home before heading off to Australia for a three-match ODI series, as per Hindustan Times.

Last match Last appearance of Rohit, Kohli Rohit and Kohli, who are now one-format specialists after retiring from T20Is post the 2024 T20 World Cup and Test cricket in May this year, last played for India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final. The match was against New Zealand on March 9 in Dubai. Their return will be a much-anticipated event for cricket fans across the globe.

Return platform Return in domestic List A series The legendary cricketers are likely to make their comeback during a three-match List A series against Australia 'A' at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. The games are scheduled for September 30, October 3, and October 5. This would be their first competitive outing since the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), marking a significant moment in their cricketing careers.

Captaincy decision Captaincy decision pending for Rohit The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India 'A' squad for two red-ball matches against Australia 'A,' but is yet to announce the team for white-ball games. The report further states that even if Rohit is selected as a player, the decision on ODI captaincy will be taken with a long-term perspective.