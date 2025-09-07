Duleep Trophy: SZone go past NZONE to enter final 

South Zone went past North Zone on the basis of the first innings lead to enter the finale of the 2025 Duleep Trophy . SZone posted a mammoth total of 536/10 while batting first in the game. N Jagadeesan led the charge with a 197-run knock. NZONE could only manage 361/10 in response as Shubham Khajuria's hundred went in vain. Here are the key stats.

Summary How did the game pan out? Jagadeesan's 197 in the first innings was complemented by fifties from Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, and Tanay Thyagarajan. Nishant Sindhu claimed a five-wicket haul as SZONE's first innings ended at 536/10. Shubham Khajuria's 128 and Sindhu's 82 meant NZONE were going well at 272/3 in response. However, a collapse meant the team was folded for 361. SZONE's second innings ended at 95/1.

Jagadeesan A brilliant 197 from Jagadeesan Jagadeesan smashed 16 fours and two sixes en route to this 352-ball 197. This was his 11th century in First-Class cricket. He also has 15 half-centuries to his name as the opener backed his hundred with an unbeaten 52 off 69 balls. Across 53 red-ball encounters, the 29-year-old has raced to 3,622 runs at an average of over 47.

Padikkal Padikkal's quickfire half-century powers South Zone Padikkal, who slammed 57 off 71 balls, raced past 2,850 runs in First-Class cricket. The Karnataka batter, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, has already shown his flamboyance at the big stage. In 44 red-ball encounters, Padikkal has racked up 2,888 runs at an average of over 41. His tally includes 6 tons and 18 half-centuries.

Bhui 21st FC fifty for Bhui Bhui consumed 131 balls for his 54, hitting three fours and two sixes. This was his 21st fifty in FC cricket as he also boasts 21 tons. He has raced to 5,377 runs from 79 matches. It must be noted that Bhui missed the quarter-final clash.

Information 58 from Thyagarajan Thyagarajan, while batting at number eight, made 58 off 116 balls as he smoked four boundaries. This was his fifth FC fifty, which has taken his tally to 755 runs at an average of around 20.

Sindhu Sindhu backs his fifer with fifty Sindhu made 82 off 149 balls, having smoked nine fours and a six. Playing his 30th First-Class match, the all-rounder has raced to 1,905 runs at an average of 38-plus. The tally includes six tons and seven fifties. The left-arm spin bowling all-rounder managed 5/125 in the first innings of the game. This was his fifth FC fifer as he now boasts 69 wickets.

Khajuria Eighth First-Class hundred for Khajuria Khajuria made 128 off 252 balls, having smoked 20 fours and a six. This was his eighth First-Class hundred, taking his tally to over 4,270 runs from 75 matches at an average of over 32. He has also scored 25 fifties in his career. The Jammu and Kashmir batter had a stellar outing in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season as well.