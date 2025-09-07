Marnus Labuschagne claims hat-trick in T20 Max: Details here 

Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has led his club, Redlands, to victory in the 2025 KFC T20 Max final against Valley. The match was played at Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Labuschagne's exceptional performance with the ball included a stunning leg-spin hat-trick that ended Valley's innings and secured the championship for Redlands.

Match details Labuschagne's hat-trick seals the deal for Redlands In the final, Redlands posted a massive total of 191/6, thanks to Jimmy Peirson's century. However, Valley's Max Bryant kept their hopes alive with a fiery knock. Just when it seemed like the game could take an unexpected turn, Labuschagne took matters into his own hands. He dismissed three batsmen in as many balls, decimating Valley's tail and sealing the deal for Redlands.

Game shift Valley's Bryant keeps them in hunt before Labuschagne strikes Valley's hopes were largely pinned on Bryant's fireworks. His 76 off 38 kept the chase alive, but once he was dismissed, it became a steep uphill task for Valley. Labuschagne, who had already taken three catches in the field, returned to finish things off in style. In just three balls, Valley's resistance crumbled like a house of cards as they were bowled out for 150 in 17.2 overs.

Historic achievement A rare hat-trick in final A hat-trick in a final is a rare occurrence, and Labuschagne pulled it off with the confidence of a seasoned player. His performance was celebrated by fans at the Matthew Hayden Stand, marking an unforgettable night for Redlands. The Australian Test star etched his name into T20 Max history with this incredible feat.