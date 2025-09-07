Asia Cup: Will Jitesh Sharma be preferred over Sanju Samson? 

Jitesh Sharma is likely to be preferred over Sanju Samson for India's opening match of the T20 Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue will begin their campaign on September 10 against UAE. As per ESPNcricinfo, observations from their first practice session suggest that Sanju may be benched for this fixture, with Jitesh getting the nod ahead of him.

Team dynamics Gill's return complicates matters for Samson With Shubman Gill's return to the T20I setup, questions have been raised over Samson's place in the playing XI. As vice-captain, Gill is most likely to open the innings alongside Abhishek Sharma. This leaves Samson vying for a middle-order spot with Jitesh as a wicketkeeper-batter. However, Jitesh seems to be India's preferred choice for this opening fixture as he aced the finisher's role for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025.

Training insights Jitesh had long batting sessions under Gambhir's supervision During India's first practice session in Dubai, Jitesh had long batting sessions under head coach Gautam Gambhir's supervision. In contrast, Samson only faced throwdowns at first before padding up and going through a net session. Despite showing his immaculate timing and monstrous hits after a prolific run in the Kerala Cricket League, Jitesh appears to be India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter for this match.

Career highlights Jitesh shone as a finisher in IPL 2025 Jitesh excelled as a finisher for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their title-winning campaign in IPL 2025. He scored 261 runs from 11 innings at an average of 37.28 and a strike rate of 176.35. His best innings was against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he scored an unbeaten 85 off just 33 balls, helping RCB chase down a target of 228 in just 18.4 overs.