Kieron Pollard smokes 17-ball half-century in CPL 2025: Stats 

West Indies cricket legend Kieron Pollard has continued his stellar run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The Trinbago Knight Riders dasher scored an explosive half-century off just 17 balls against Guyana Amazon Warriors on Saturday, making it one of the fastest fifties in CPL history. His innings of 54 not out from just 18 deliveries included five boundaries and five sixes, lighting up Providence Stadium. Here are his stats.

Match dynamics How Pollard's knock helped TKR Batting first, Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) had a slow start with early wickets falling. However, Pollard changed the course of the game after coming in at 95/4. He attacked every delivery with aggression and single-handedly lifted the scoring rate. His blistering knock helped TKR post a competitive total of 167/5 in their allotted overs. Despite Pollard's fireworks, the Guyana Amazon Warriors chased down TKR's total with just one ball to spare.

Record achievement Pollard joins Miller and Lewis in elite company Pollard's quickfire half-century in 17 balls saw him equal David Miller and Evin Lewis in terms of batters with the third-fastest CPL fifty. The trio is only behind Andre Russell (14 balls) and JP Duminy (15 balls). Meanwhile, Pollard also recorded the fastest fifty of the season, going past Tim Seifert's 18-ball effort. This was Pollard's third fifty across nine games this season as his tally reads 291 runs at 72.75. His strike rate is a stunning 185.35 (25 sixes).

Record achievements Pollard closing in on 1,000 T20 sixes Pollard recently became the second batter in the world after Chris Gayle to score 14,000 runs in T20s. He has now hit 955 sixes in the shortest format of the game, second only to his former West Indies teammate Gayle (1,056). His explosive performance in CPL is a testament to his enduring prowess on the cricket field. Having played 134 CPL matches, Pollard has raced to 3,100 runs at 34.83. His strike rate reads 151.81 (50s: 16, 100: 1).