Duleep Trophy: Shubham Khajuria gets to his eighth FC hundred
What's the story
A timely hundred from Shubham Khajuria has kept North Zone's hopes alive in the ongoing 2025 Duleep Trophy semi-final clash in Bengaluru. The star opener put up a batting exhibition on Day 3 and touched the three-figure mark in the final session. He added 150-plus runs with Nishant Sindhu to power North Zone. Here are his stats.
Knock
Brilliant hand from Khajuria
SZONE, having batted for the first two days, ended their innings at 536/10. In response, NZONE were off to a shaky start and were reduced to 101/3. Khajuria, however, held one end and continued to bat. He finally found a potent partner in Nishant Sindhu, and the duo took NZONE past 270. Khajuria completed his hundred in the day's final session.
Information
Do you know?
With just over a day's play left in the game, a draw is all but certain. Hence, SZONE needs to eclipse NZONE's total to earn a final ticket on the basis of a first-innings lead.
Career
A look at his stats
This was Khajuria's eighth First-Class hundred as his tally now reads 4,270-plus runs from 75 games at an average of 32-plus. His tally also includes 25 fifties. The Jammu and Kashmir batter tallied 679 runs at 48.50 in the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season (100s: 1, 50s: 4).