South Africa to tour Pakistan for all-format series: Details here
What's the story
Pakistan will host South Africa for a multi-format series starting in October. The tour will kick off with a two-match Test series, marking the start of Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. The first Test is scheduled to begin on October 12 in Lahore. This will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since their 2-0 defeat back in 2021 under Babar Azam's captaincy.
Limited-overs fixtures
ODI cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years
After the Test matches, Pakistan and South Africa will play a white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs. The ODI series will be particularly special as it will take place at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium after a gap of 17 years. The last 50-over international match at this venue was against Bangladesh in April 2008.
Official statement
PCB COO expresses excitement for the upcoming series
PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series. He said, "We are looking forward to welcoming South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign." He also highlighted the significance of bringing ODI cricket back to Faisalabad after such a long time, saying Iqbal Stadium has a special place in Pakistan's cricketing history.
Match details
A look at the full schedule
The complete schedule for the Pakistan-South Africa series is out. The first Test will be played from October 12-16 in Lahore, while the second Test will take place from October 20-24 in Rawalpindi. The T20I series starts on October 28 with the first match in Rawalpindi, followed by two matches on October 31 and November 1 in Lahore. The ODI series kicks off on November 4 with all three matches being held at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium.