South Africa to tour Pakistan for all-format series: Details here 

Pakistan will host South Africa for a multi-format series starting in October. The tour will kick off with a two-match Test series, marking the start of Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. The first Test is scheduled to begin on October 12 in Lahore. This will be South Africa's first Test series in Pakistan since their 2-0 defeat back in 2021 under Babar Azam's captaincy.

Limited-overs fixtures ODI cricket returns to Faisalabad after 17 years After the Test matches, Pakistan and South Africa will play a white-ball series consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs. The ODI series will be particularly special as it will take place at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium after a gap of 17 years. The last 50-over international match at this venue was against Bangladesh in April 2008.

Official statement PCB COO expresses excitement for the upcoming series PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming series. He said, "We are looking forward to welcoming South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign." He also highlighted the significance of bringing ODI cricket back to Faisalabad after such a long time, saying Iqbal Stadium has a special place in Pakistan's cricketing history.