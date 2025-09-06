Duleep Trophy: Rajat Patidar slams his third successive 50-plus score  

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar has smashed his third successive 50-plus score in the ongoing Duleep Trophy . The dasher made a fiery 77 against West Zone in the second semi-final clash in Bengaluru. He batted with great intent as his team went past 300 on Day 3 morning. Patidar also completed 5,000 First-Class runs during his stay. Here are his stats.

Knock A fiery knock from Patidar's blade Responding to WZONE's first innings score of 438/10, CZONE started well as Patidar arrived with the scorecard reading 160/2. In Shubham Sharma (96), the CZONE skipper got another potent partner as the two batters added 127 runs. Patidar dominated the partnership with his breathtaking shots. He looked set to touch the three-figure mark. However, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja ended his stay on Day 3.

Information Twin 50-plus scores in the opener Patidar made his bat talk in the quarter-final clash against North East Zone as well. He made a fine 96-ball 125 on Day 1 and backed it up with a fifty (66 off just 72 balls). These knocks powered CZONE to the semis.

Stats 5,000 runs in FC cricket Patidar's 77 saw him consume 84 balls. He smashed 14 fours during his stay. As mentioned above, Patidar has raced past 5,000 First-Class runs (now 5,006) from 70 matches at an average of 43-plus. He now owns 14 tons and 26 half-centuries. The year 2025 has been tremendous for captain Patidar as he ended Royal Challengers Bengaluru's wait for an Indian Premier League title.