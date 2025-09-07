3rd ODI: Jos Buttler hammers 27-ball half-century versus SA
What's the story
England batter Jos Buttler hammered a 27-ball half-century against South Africa in the 3rd and final ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Buttler joined the party after the English top order laid a robust platform. A fiery knock from him powered the hosts from 302/4 to 414/5 in 50 overs. His hand included a 69-run stand with Joe Root. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Buttler's blazing knock in Southampton
Buttler entered after Ben Duckett (31), Jamie Smith (62), and Jacob Bethell (110) bolstered England with defiant knocks. Buttler joined a spirited Root, who completed his ton. The former, who reached his half-century off 27 balls, further accelerated in the last two overs. He hammered 3 fours in the final over. Buttler returned unbeaten on 62 off 32 balls (8 fours and 1 six).
Stats
A look at his ODI stats
Buttler, who has been England's mainstay middle-order batter in white-ball cricket, has raced past 5,400 ODI runs. In 193 matches, he has reached 5,412 runs at an average of 39.50. His tally includes 11 tons and 29 half-centuries. In terms of ODI runs for England, Buttler is only behind Root (7,301), Eoin Morgan (6,957), and Ian Bell (5,416).
Information
Buttler gets past 2,500 ODI runs at home
During his knock, Buttler also propelled past 2,500 ODI runs at home. In 89 home games, the English batter has scored 2,529 runs at an average of 43.60. His tally includes 21 fifty-plus scores (5 tons).