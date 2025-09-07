Kamil Mishara powers Sri Lanka's T20I series victory against Zimbabwe

In a must-win chase, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gave SL a robust start with a 58-run partnership. While Brad Evans broke the stand, dismissing Mendis (30), Sikandar Raza knocked over Nissanka (33). However, Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera didn't let Zimbabwe make further inroads. While Mishara hammered 6 fours and 2 sixes, Perera's 26-ball 46* was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.

Stats

A look at his stats

Playing his fifth T20I, Mishara slammed his maiden half-century. He now owns 108 T20I runs with a strike rate of 131.70. Mishara made his T20I debut in February 2022 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In 48 T20s, Mishara has raced past 800 runs at an average of 23-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of over 140 in the format.