Kamil Mishara powers Sri Lanka's T20I series victory against Zimbabwe
Top-order batter Kamil Mishara starred in Sri Lanka's eight-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final T20I at Harare Sports Club. His 43-ball 73* helped the visitors chase down 192 in 17.4 overs. He added a century stand with Kusal Perera after the Lankans lost both openers at 76/2. Mishara raced to his maiden half-century in T20I cricket.
Mishara stands tall in decider
In a must-win chase, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gave SL a robust start with a 58-run partnership. While Brad Evans broke the stand, dismissing Mendis (30), Sikandar Raza knocked over Nissanka (33). However, Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera didn't let Zimbabwe make further inroads. While Mishara hammered 6 fours and 2 sixes, Perera's 26-ball 46* was laced with 4 fours and 2 sixes.
A look at his stats
Playing his fifth T20I, Mishara slammed his maiden half-century. He now owns 108 T20I runs with a strike rate of 131.70. Mishara made his T20I debut in February 2022 against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In 48 T20s, Mishara has raced past 800 runs at an average of 23-plus. He has a healthy strike rate of over 140 in the format.