Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe in 3rd T20I, seal series: Stats

Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe in the 3rd and final T20I to seal the series 2-1. The Lankans successfully chased down 192, with Kamil Mishara shining at Harare Sports Club. Earlier, a three-wicket haul from Dushan Hemantha had brought down Zimbabwe's top order. However, contributions from Tadiwanashe Marumani (51), Sean Williams (23), and Sikandar Raza (28) powered the hosts. Here are the key stats.

ZIM innings Zimbabwe score 191/8 in 20 overs Marumani added 26 runs with Brian Bennett after SL elected to field. However, Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Bennett inside the Powerplay. Marumani then took Zimbabwe past 60 along with Williams. While Williams fell soon after, Raza accelerated. Both Raza and Marumani fell to Hemantha within two overs thereafter. Zimbabwe reached 191/8 with crunch knocks from Tashinga Musekiwa (18), Ryan Burl (26), and Tony Munyonga (13*).

SL innings SL cruise despite losing two wickets Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis gave SL a robust start with a 58-run opening partnership. While Brad Evans broke the partnership, dismissing Mendis (30), Raza knocked over Nissanka (33). However, Kamil Mishara and Kusal Perera didn't let Zimbabwe make further inroads in the Lankan batting line-up. The duo showed domination after applying damage control. SL were home by 17.4 overs.

Stats Fourth T20I fifty for Marumani Marumani hammered a 44-ball 51, adding crucial stands with Williams and Raza. His steady knock had 6 fours and a six. Marumani, who made his T20I debut in 2021, got to his fourth T20I half-century. In 48 T20Is, he has raced to 797 runs at 17.32. His strike rate in the format reads 125.90. The Zimbabwe opener recorded his maiden T20I half-century against SL.

Wickets Three wickets for Hemantha Dushan Hemantha was the pick of SL's bowlers in the match. He took the crucial wickets of Marumani, Williams, and Raza besides conceding 38 runs in four overs. Playing only his second T20I, the Lankan leg-spinner got to four wickets. He now owns 82 wickets from as many T20s at an average of under 17. His tally includes a fifer.