Mercedes GLC EV debuts with 713km range and 39-inch display

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its first fully-electric GLC model for the US market. It is named 'GLC with EQ Technology.' The new vehicle will take on other compact electric vehicles (EVs) such as Audi Q6, Porsche Macan and the recently launched BMW iX3. The electric GLC comes with a powerful battery pack that offers strong performance and competitive range. It also features advanced tech including driver assistance systems and a massive Hyperscreen display.

Power details It delivers up to 483hp The GLC with EQ Technology is powered by a lithium-ion battery pack with a usable capacity of 94 kilowatt-hours. In its most powerful configuration, it delivers up to 483hp, which is 20hp more than the BMW iX3. The vehicle also offers an impressive towing capacity of up to 2,400kg when equipped with an optional trailer hitch.

Range specifics Promises a range of up to 713km The GLC EV boasts an 800-volt architecture that delivers a remarkable range of 713km on the European WLTP cycle. However, this figure is likely to be lower under the EPA testing cycle. With a maximum charging capacity of 330 kilowatts, it can gain up to 303km of range in just 10 minutes.

Ride comfort It gets optional Airmatic suspension The GLC with EQ Technology promises exceptional ride quality, thanks to its optional Airmatic suspension borrowed from the S-Class. It combines Airmatic with an intelligent suspension control system featuring a new Car-to-X function that automatically adjusts damping based on upcoming road conditions. The vehicle also comes with a comprehensive suite of active and passive safety features such as adaptive cruise control, hands-free driving technology, and semi-autonomous capabilities.

Design elements The SUV features an illuminated grille The all-electric GLC features a unique illuminated grille with 942 points of light, including the central tri-star logo. The vehicle retains its familiar compact SUV proportions and sleek roofline but offers improved interior space due to an extended wheelbase. It also comes with a vegan leather interior certified by The Vegan Society, although premium options like Soft Torino leather and Nappa leather are also available.