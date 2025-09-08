Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs recalled over potentially dangerous software bug
Chrysler is recalling over 90,000 Jeep Grand Cherokee plug-in hybrids (model years 2022-2026) because of a software bug that could suddenly cut drive power—definitely not what you want on the road.
The NHTSA says this raises the risk of crashes, but thankfully, there haven't been any reported injuries or accidents so far.
Chrysler is working on a fix
and will start notifying affected owners from October 23, 2025.
If you're curious whether your SUV is on the list, you can check using the NHTSA's VIN tool starting September 11.
For more details or peace of mind, Chrysler's customer service is at 1-800-853-1403.
Last year, more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled because of a steering wheel issue that could cause drivers to lose control.