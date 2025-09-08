Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEVs recalled over potentially dangerous software bug

Chrysler is working on a fix

Chrysler is working on a fix and will start notifying affected owners from October 23, 2025.

If you're curious whether your SUV is on the list, you can check using the NHTSA's VIN tool starting September 11.

For more details or peace of mind, Chrysler's customer service is at 1-800-853-1403.

Last year, more than 330,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled because of a steering wheel issue that could cause drivers to lose control.