BMW's Vision CE scooter concept could eliminate need for helmet
BMW Motorrad is developing the Vision CE, a next-gen scooter concept that's focused on making travel safer and easier.
Picture this: a comfy bench seat, seat belts, and even a roll cage—so you might not need a helmet.
While details are still under wraps, BMW envisions self-balancing tech that could let you ride without needing a motorcycle license.
Vision CE joins trend of self-balancing rides
The Vision CE builds on BMW's history of creative scooter design (think back to their early 2000s C1 model), but with modern twists inspired by their recent electric scooters.
It also joins the growing trend of self-balancing rides from brands like Honda and Yamaha.
Bottom line: BMW is betting big on comfort, safety, and making two-wheeled travel more accessible for everyone.