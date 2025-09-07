Porsche's new 911 Turbo S is its quickest yet
Porsche just dropped the 2026 911 Turbo S at the Munich Motor Show—and it's their wildest yet.
Thanks to a new hybrid setup, this beast packs 701hp and rockets from 0-97km/h in just 2.4 seconds.
It even blitzed the Nurburgring track a full 14 seconds quicker than last year's model, setting a new standard for speed.
The Turbo S's hybrid setup powers the car's performance
This isn't your average hybrid—the Turbo S pairs a compact battery with twin electric turbochargers, giving you instant power while also recycling energy to boost acceleration or recharge on the go.
You also get cool upgrades like adjustable anti-roll bars for sharper handling and active aero bits (think grille shutters and a pop-out front splitter) that help it cut through air more efficiently.
The coupe starts at $272,650
All this tech comes at a price: the coupe starts at $272,650 and the Cabriolet at $286,650—reflecting both its cutting-edge hybrid system and import costs.
With these upgrades, this Turbo S easily claims the title of Porsche's most advanced—and quickest—911 so far.