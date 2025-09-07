Volkswagen previews ID.2, ID.1, and ID.GTI with new concepts

The Polo and T-Cross vibe in EV form

The ID. CROSS is a compact SUV with a bold new look, roomy storage (including a handy frunk), and big 21-inch wheels—basically an electric upgrade to the T-Cross vibe.

The ID.2 all (soon to be called the ID.Polo1) brings up to 420km range and classic Polo energy in an all-electric package launching in 2026, followed by the affordable ID.EVERY1 in 2027 for even wider appeal.

For those who love sporty drives, the new ID.GTI Concept shows VW isn't leaving performance fans behind as they go electric.