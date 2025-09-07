Volkswagen previews ID.2, ID.1, and ID.GTI with new concepts
Volkswagen has previewed four fresh electric vehicle concepts at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich: the ID. CROSS, ID.2 all, ID. GTI Concept, and ID.1 EVERY1.
These models are VW's vision for making electric cars more accessible and fun—think electrified versions of their popular Polo and GTI lines—set to hit roads between 2026 and 2027.
The Polo and T-Cross vibe in EV form
The ID. CROSS is a compact SUV with a bold new look, roomy storage (including a handy frunk), and big 21-inch wheels—basically an electric upgrade to the T-Cross vibe.
The ID.2 all (soon to be called the ID.Polo1) brings up to 420km range and classic Polo energy in an all-electric package launching in 2026, followed by the affordable ID.EVERY1 in 2027 for even wider appeal.
For those who love sporty drives, the new ID.GTI Concept shows VW isn't leaving performance fans behind as they go electric.