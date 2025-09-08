Porsche's most powerful 911 ever debuts with hybrid powertrain

Porsche has unveiled its latest 911 Turbo S , a major upgrade that comes with a hybridized flat-six engine. This new powertrain makes the Turbo S more powerful than any other version of the sports car to date. The move is a major departure from Porsche's traditional technical recipe for this model, which hasn't seen such a drastic change since the introduction of a second turbocharger and four-wheel drive in the mid-1990s.

Power boost The new model delivers an impressive 701hp The hybridization of the Turbo S takes Porsche's flagship road car past the 700hp mark. The new model delivers an impressive 701hp between 6,500-7,000rpm and a torque of up to 800Nm at a range of 2,300-6,000rpm. This is an improvement over the previous Turbo S model which delivered a maximum output of 641hp at around 6,750rpm with similar torque figures.

Hybrid technology The car is powered by a modified 3.6-liter engine The new Turbo S is powered by a 3.6-liter engine from the 911 Carrera GTS hybrid, but with some modifications. It features asymmetric valve timing and new pistons for a higher compression ratio. The car also comes with an additional 'eTurbo,' which works in parallel with the two blowers to deliver improved performance.

Enhanced response Porsche's T-Hybrid system employs a small battery for improved performance Porsche's T-Hybrid system employs a 1.9kWh battery to power an electric motor connected to the shaft between the compressor and turbine wheels in each turbo. This allows the turbos to spool up quickly, reducing lag and providing unprecedented throttle response. The battery also powers an electric motor in the reinforced eight-speed PDK gearbox, further enhancing throttle response by injecting up to 188Nm into the driveline before the flat-six hits its stride.