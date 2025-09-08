Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric GLC EV: Range, features, and more
Mercedes-Benz just revealed its all-electric GLC at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, aiming for a global launch in 2026—including India.
Built on the MB.EA platform with sleek "Sensual Purity" styling, it packs an 800-volt system for super-fast charging (up to 330kW DC).
The new GLC EV is Mercedes's big move to boost mid-size SUV sales after a tough patch.
The GLC EV promises up to 713km range (WLTP) from a hefty 94.5kWh battery, and can charge from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes—perfect for road trips or city life.
You get two flavors: the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300+ with 363hp, or the AWD GLC 400 4MATIC pushing out a punchy 483hp.
Inside, there's a huge MBUX Hyperscreen running on MB.OS, plus adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering for smooth rides.
Going head-to-head with rivals like the BMW iX3 and Tesla Model Y, the GLC EV brings long range, rapid charging tech, and luxury touches.
Its advanced inverter means you can use both fast-charging stations and regular ones easily.
Features like an efficient heat pump and smart driver assists were shaped by real customer feedback—showing Mercedes is listening as it goes electric.