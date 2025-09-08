Mercedes-Benz unveils all-electric GLC EV: Range, features, and more

The SUV promises a range of up to 713km

The GLC EV promises up to 713km range (WLTP) from a hefty 94.5kWh battery, and can charge from 10% to 80% in about 22 minutes—perfect for road trips or city life.

You get two flavors: the rear-wheel-drive GLC 300+ with 363hp, or the AWD GLC 400 4MATIC pushing out a punchy 483hp.

Inside, there's a huge MBUX Hyperscreen running on MB.OS, plus adaptive air suspension and rear-wheel steering for smooth rides.