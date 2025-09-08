Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan shines in his 100th T20I: Stats

Wrist-spinner Rashid Khan was among the wickets in the recently concluded UAE T20I Tri-Series. Despite leading from the front, he couldn't power Afghanistan to victory in the final against Pakistan. He took three wickets before playing the rescuer, but Afghanistan's collapse handed Pakistan a 75-run win in Sharjah. Rashid took three wickets in his 100th T20I. However, his milestone match resulted in a defeat.

Match How the match panned out Electing to bat, Pakistan lost Sahibzada Farhan in the first over. However, Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman propelled them toward 50. From 51/2, Afghanistan's spin bowling brought Pakistan down to 72/5. Mohammad Nawaz's 21-ball 25 took Pakistan to 141/8. Nawaz later spun Pakistan to victory with a staggering five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. Afghanistan collapsed from 28/1 to 32/6. They eventually perished for 66.

Wickets Rashid takes three wickets Rashid was the pick of Afghanistan's bowlers in the first innings. The star leg-spinner dismissed a well-set Fakhar Zaman (27), then defused the Hasan Nawaz threat (15), and finally removed Pakistan captain Salman Agha (24). Despite disarraying Pakistan, Rashid conceded 2 sixes and a four in his final over. Overall, he gave away 38 runs in four overs.

Milestone Rashid gets to 170 T20I wickets As mentioned, Rashid featured in his 100th T20I, including 99 for Afghanistan. He also played a T20I for ICC World XI in 2018. Rashid recently surpassed New Zealand's Tim Southee to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. Bowling 381.2 overs, the star spinner has taken 170 wickets at an incredible average of 13.74. His economy rate reads 6.12.