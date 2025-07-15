Next Article
The Veer, starring JK nears completion
The Veer, an upcoming Kannada film starring Jayaram Karthik and Pranitha, is wrapping up production and set to release later this year.
The movie first caught attention with its motion poster drop on Karthik's birthday.
In it, Karthik plays a bartender named JK—sharing his own initials for a fun twist.
Karthik's girlfriend Aparnna is the film's costume designer
Adding to the buzz: Karthik's girlfriend, Aparnna Samantha, is making her debut as the film's costume designer. Karthik says he's excited for her and believes she'll do great in Sandalwood.
As fans wait for The Veer to hit theaters, there's growing curiosity about both the story and Aparnna's fresh designs.