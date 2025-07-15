Next Article
'Andhra King Taluka' secures streaming rights with Netflix
Ram Pothineni's new movie, Andhra King Taluka, is almost done filming and will stream on Netflix after it hits theaters.
Directed by Mahesh Babu, this romantic entertainer features Bhagyashri Borse as the lead actress, with the final scenes currently being shot in Hyderabad.
First single out now
The film drops its first single—composed by Vivek-Mervin—to kick off promotions.
Rao Ramesh and Murali Sharma have key roles too, while the visuals and editing are handled by Siddhartha Nuni and Sreekar Prasad for that extra polish.