iPhone 17 Pro series gets revamped design, A19 Pro chip

Apple has launched its latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The new models come with a fresh design and major camera upgrades. Both devices are powered by Apple's new A19 Pro chip and run on iOS 26 out of the box. They also feature a unique "full-width camera plateau" design on their backs, giving them a distinct look.

Launch Pricing and availability The iPhone 17 Pro starts at ₹1,34,900 for the base 256GB storage variant in India, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max begins at ₹1,49,900. They come in Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue and Silver color options. The devices will be available for pre-order from September 12 and will hit the shelves on September 19.

Design Design and display The iPhone 17 Pro models sport an aluminum build, unlike the titanium body of their predecessors. They also come with a new vapor chamber cooling system for better performance during heavy usage. The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, while the larger variant gets a 6.9-inch screen. Both devices offer peak outdoor brightness of up to 3,000-nits.

Enhanced photography Major camera upgrades The iPhone 17 Pro models come with a new rectangular camera bar that spans the entire width of the back. The telephoto camera has been upgraded from a 12MP sensor to a whopping 48MP one, offering an optical zoom of up to 8x. This is one of the highest optical zooms on the market today. The front-facing camera has also been upgraded from a 12MP sensor to an 18MP sensor for better selfies and video calls.