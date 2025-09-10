Apple iPhone Air, Watch Ultra 3 made with recycled metals

Watch Series 10 vs Ultra 3/SE 3

Both the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3 use batteries made entirely from recycled cobalt, and their cases are crafted from fully recycled titanium (Ultra 3) or aluminum (SE 3).

Compared to Series 10—which came with either 100% recycled aluminum or 95% recycled titanium—these upgrades show Apple is pushing even harder to shrink its environmental footprint.