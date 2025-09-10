iPhone Air arrives as Apple's thinnest and lightest smartphone ever

Apple has officially announced its latest innovation, the iPhone Air, at its "Awe dropping" event. The new model is touted as Apple's thinnest and lightest device yet, measuring just 5.6mm in thickness. The launch of this super-slim phone marks the start of a three-year plan by Apple to revamp its iPhone lineup with new designs and form factors beyond mere spec bumps. Price starts at ₹1,19,900 for 256GB of storage, and the device will be sold from September 19.

Design iPhone Air weighs around 145g The iPhone Air weighs around 145g, thanks to its titanium frame. It has a large 6.5-inch display with the same 120Hz ProMotion setup as the Pro models, and is powered by the A19 Pro chip for improved performance over the base model of iPhone 17. The device comes in four color options: Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold, and Sky Blue.

Camera capabilities Device comes with e-SIM only Despite its thin design, the iPhone Air packs a new 48MP fusion camera system (with a 12MP telephoto lens). The 18MP selfie camera supports Center Stage. It also comes as an e-SIM-only device, eliminating the need for a physical SIM card slot and providing more security than regular SIMs. The phone promises all-day battery life despite concerns about its thinner design affecting performance.