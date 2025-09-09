Apple Watch to get wrist flick gesture: watchOS 26 features

Liquid glass design and workout buddy

watchOS 26 works with Apple Watch Series 6 and up, the second-gen SE, and all Ultra models.

You'll get Workout Buddy (powered by Apple Intelligence) for personalized fitness tips, two-way translations in Messages, smarter app suggestions with Smart Stack, and a Notes app right on your watch.

Plus, the new Liquid Glass design gives everything a sleek transparent vibe across widgets and notifications.