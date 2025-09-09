Next Article
Apple Watch to get wrist flick gesture: watchOS 26 features
Apple is rolling out watchOS 26 on September 15, 2025, bringing some handy upgrades to your wrist.
The big highlight? A new wrist flick gesture that lets you quickly dismiss calls and notifications—though you'll need a Series 9 or newer for that one.
Liquid glass design and workout buddy
watchOS 26 works with Apple Watch Series 6 and up, the second-gen SE, and all Ultra models.
You'll get Workout Buddy (powered by Apple Intelligence) for personalized fitness tips, two-way translations in Messages, smarter app suggestions with Smart Stack, and a Notes app right on your watch.
Plus, the new Liquid Glass design gives everything a sleek transparent vibe across widgets and notifications.