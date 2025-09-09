Next Article
Apple macOS Tahoe arrives on September 15: What's new
Apple is rolling out macOS Tahoe 26 on September 15, 2025, bringing a fresh look and some handy upgrades to Macs.
First shown off at WWDC earlier this year, the big highlight is the new Liquid Glass design—think cool transparency effects and themes you can tweak for your vibe.
Last hurrah for Intel Macs
Tahoe adds smarter Spotlight search that lets you do quick actions right from the launcher, plus features like clipboard history, a dedicated Phone app, and an upgraded Games app.
This will also be the last major update for Intel Macs as Apple shifts fully to its M-series chips.
After lots of beta testing, Tahoe is ready for your MacBook or desktop—aimed at making everything feel smoother and more connected.