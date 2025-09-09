Apple macOS Tahoe arrives on September 15: What's new

Last hurrah for Intel Macs

Tahoe adds smarter Spotlight search that lets you do quick actions right from the launcher, plus features like clipboard history, a dedicated Phone app, and an upgraded Games app.

This will also be the last major update for Intel Macs as Apple shifts fully to its M-series chips.

After lots of beta testing, Tahoe is ready for your MacBook or desktop—aimed at making everything feel smoother and more connected.