Apple's iOS 26 introduces 'Liquid glass' design
Apple is rolling out iOS 26 on Monday, September 15, 2025, and it's bringing a whole new vibe.
The update introduces "Liquid Glass," a slick, transparent design for things like buttons and search bars—giving your phone a glossy, modern feel.
This makeover isn't just for iPhones; iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 are getting the same treatment.
Beyond looks: iOS 26 boosts functionality
iOS 26 packs more than just a visual upgrade. There's Live Translation powered by Apple Intelligence for easy multilingual chats.
The Phone app now has smarter call screening, while Messages lets you create polls and customize chat backgrounds.
Plus, there's a brand-new Games app to explore—all designed to make your experience smoother and more fun.