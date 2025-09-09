Apple's iOS 26 introduces 'Liquid glass' design Technology Sep 09, 2025

Apple is rolling out iOS 26 on Monday, September 15, 2025, and it's bringing a whole new vibe.

The update introduces "Liquid Glass," a slick, transparent design for things like buttons and search bars—giving your phone a glossy, modern feel.

This makeover isn't just for iPhones; iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 are getting the same treatment.